Police identify person shot, killed in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for the person or people who killed 19-year-old Tiqan L. Benthell early Wednesday morning.

Officers initially received a call about gunfire near the 1200 block of Lead St. around 12:30 a.m.

When they got to the area, they found Benthell in the roadway. It appeared he had been shot. Benthell died there.

Benthell's last known address was in the 2900 block of Bayne Ave.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

