Police issue warrant for suspect in football player's death

Associated Press , WVEC 7:54 PM. EST January 24, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in last weekend's shooting death of a North Carolina college football player.
    
A news release from Winston-Salem police Wednesday said warrants it obtained charge 21-year-old Jakier Shanique Austin with murder and possession of a firearm on educational property.
    
Austin is wanted in the fatal shooting of Winston-Salem State University football player Najee Ali Baker during a party outside an events center at Wake Forest University early last Saturday.
    
Police also said a 16-year-old was arrested and is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm on educational property. He is jailed without bond in the Forsyth County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


