Police looking for owner after dog found emaciated, covered in urine

CENTREVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police are searching for a dog's owner after the one-year-old black retriever was found in terrible condition more than a month ago in Virginia.

Max was only 23 pounds and was "emaciated, lethargic, unable to stand alone or hold up his head, extremely dehydrated, barely alive, and with urine scalding all over his body," the police department posted on their Facebook page. He was found in the 13000 Wakley Court in Centreville.

At the time, police didn't believe he would survive.

Max now weighs 45 pounds and is a "happy, playful, and friendly dog."

He is in medical foster care and not available for adoption.

Now the Animal Protection Police are looking for information on Max's owner. If you have any information, please contact Animal Protection Police Officer Enna Lugo at Enna.Lugo@fairfaxcounty.gov or 571-641-7434.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

