Police looking for suspect linked to Newport News 7-11 robbery

Police are looking for a robbery suspect connected to a robbery that happened at a 7-11 on Oyster Point Road in Newport News (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a 7-11 on Oyster Point Road in Newport News.

On April 4, at 3:04 a.m., police say a suspect entered the 7-11 Store located at 408 Oyster Point Road.

The man entered the store with his hoodie and a black cloth covering his face, brandishing a steak knife. He approached the clerk demanding cash.

The clerk left the store to call the police when the man went behind the counter to try to open the register. After failing to get the cash draw open, he took some cigarettes and ran towards the door.

Surveillance video shows the clerk trying to contain the suspect in the store, but the suspect pushed through the door and fled.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a thin build, and standing at 6'5". He was wearing a green hoodie, armed with a 5-6" steak knife.

The investigation is ongoing, if you know anything about this robbery call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV