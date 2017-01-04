Police: Man arrested for selling cocaine out of Kitty Hawk restaurant

(Photo: Dare County Sheriff's Office)

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WVEC) -- Dare County Narcotics Task Force has arrested a man after receiving a tip that he was selling cocaine out of a local restaurant/bar.

Julius Miller, 35, was arrested on December 29th after investigators received the tip.

According to Dare County Sheriff's Office, the Task Force was familiar with Miller and were able to arrest him inside the restaurant.

Miller is facing charges for felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.