Police: Men robbed 5 businesses across two cities

Olandjuwan Beale (left) and Caron Walker (right) (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- "It was a brief, but terrorizing ... robbery spree."

That's how Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers described a string of convenience store robberies that happened hours apart in both his city as well as neighboring Hampton on Monday.

The crime spree came to a quick end, thanks in part to the public's help in both cities.

Myers said the first four robberies happened in Newport News between 3:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each robbery had two armed suspects, all with similar matching descriptions. In each case, the robbers brandished handguns and demanded money and tobacco products.

Then at about 1 p.m., a First Stop Convenience store was robbed in Hampton, again by two armed suspects with descriptions matching the earlier robbers.

In that final robbery, a citizen observed the suspects' vehicle and license plate number, and gave that information to officers on scene.

Recognizing the robbers could be the same men who targeted the Newport News businesses, Hampton PD passed that information on to their counterparts in Newport News.

Later that day, police in Newport News spotted the suspect's vehicle with matching license plate at a Quality Inn on J Clyde Morris Boulevard. As the vehicle was leaving the hotel, it began weaving in traffic, which prompted police to pull it over as a traffic stop.

As this was going on, Chief Myers said additional suspects were seen trying to flee the Quality Inn from the back of the building.

A citizen came to officers' aid by grabbing one of the fleeing suspects and detaining him until police could arrive.

While Chief Myers commended the citizen's brave actions, he urged the public not to engage in such behavior. No one was hurt in this instance, but things could have turned out very differently; Myers said that when he was grabbed, the suspect had two loaded handguns in his waistband.

20-year-old Olandjuwan Beale and 21-year-old Caron Walker are each charged with five counts of abduction and kidnapping, five counts of robbery, 11 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Those charges only pertain to the fifth and final robbery in Hampton, and Beale and Walker are currently being held by Hampton Police. Newport News Police are currently obtaining warrants in connection to the first four robberies, and more charges are expected.

