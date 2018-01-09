Police: North Carolina man sells family dog to buy drugs

Beautiful Yorkshire Terrier Dog on the green grass (Photo: yevgenromanenko, yevgenromanenko)

DUDLEY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man has been accused of stealing the family's puppy and selling it to buy drugs.



The Wayne County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets 41-year-old Christopher O'Neal Eakes is charged with larceny of a dog.



The sheriff's office completed a larceny report on New Year's Day on an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy stolen from a residence. An investigation determined the stepfather of the victim sold the puppy in order to buy drugs. Authorities said the family that bought the puppy didn't know it had been stolen.



The family said there was a young daughter who had grown attached to the dog, which was found and returned to the home.



Eakes was jailed Monday on a $2,500 unsecured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

