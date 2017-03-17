Police search for suspect after chase, crash

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police say trooper are looking for the man who led troopers on a high speed chase that ended in a crash in New Kent County on Friday morning.

At about 5:49 a.m. a state trooper saw a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro driving on Interstate 64 West at a high rate of speed, with moving radar clocking it in excess of 122 mph.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car continued speeding down the road, gettint off at Route 30 westbound. Coming off the exit, the car continued down Route 30 and turned onto a side road, at which point the vehicle struck a pole and a ditch.

The driver exited the car as it was still moving and fled on foot. The car finally came to a stop after striking a house in the 5000 block of Barham Road.

Police describe the driver as a black male in his late 30s, who was seen running into the wood line. K9 units were dispatched, but were unable to locate the suspect.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

