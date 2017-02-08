Police search for suspect in Hampton robbery

hampton-police-generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in connection to a robbery that took place Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Merchant's Tire and Auto Service Center located in the 200 block of West Mercury Boulevard after receiving a robbery complaint.

Police found that the suspect entered the business, showed a gun, demanded money and, after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, fled the scene on foot towards Easterly Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds and being around 25-26 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark color knit watch cap, black material covering his face, a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)