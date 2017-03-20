Police: Man sexually assaulted elderly woman in doctor's office restroom

Charles Lamb

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Police are searching for a man accused of the sexual assault of an elderly woman Friday.

Officers said they have outstanding arrest warrants for 47-year--old Charles Lamb.

Lamb is accused of assaulting the woman in a restroom stall at a surgical center near the Palmetto Health Richland campus. He also is accused of trying to steal money from the woman's purse.

Investigators said when a witness walked into the restroom, Lamb ran from the scene.

The elderly woman was treated at the scene for head injuries.

Lamb will be charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct to the First Degree, Kidnapping, Trespassing, and Strong Armed Robbery.

