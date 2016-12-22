WVEC
Police seek suspect in Newport News 7-Eleven shooting

Surveillance video: Newport News 7-Eleven shooting

Staff , WVEC 11:11 AM. EST December 22, 2016

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News police are looking for a suspect in connection with a Dec. 11 shooting that injured one man.

Police say the incident happened at the 7-Eleven located at 11825 Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at 11:58 a.m. where they found a 21-year-old Newport News man in front of the store suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Several witnesses told Newport News police that the victim and shooter were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the store when the suspect went to a car, got a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in an older model, green, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.


