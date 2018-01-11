Police seek suspect, missing infant after fatal shooting

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting which they say also involves a missing infant.



A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Thursday said officers responding to a call on Thursday found a woman inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The woman's identity hasn't been released pending notification of relatives.



According to the news release, the woman and the shooting suspect had a child together, and police believe the suspect took the child with him. Investigators have classified the shooting as a domestic incident.



