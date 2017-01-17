Police send out alert following attack on Regent campus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An alert was sent out to students at Regent University on Tuesday morning, warning of a "malicious attack" on a student.
The message sent out reads as follows:
Campus police is advising all on-ampus [sic] students and staff to be on the lookout for a thin built white male, approximately 5'10-5'11, wearing a dark hoodie over his face. This suspect is wanted for a malicious attack on a student which occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. This subject was last seen at Foundation Hall between 5:30am - 6:00am. Please contact Regent campus police immediately at 757-226-2075 should you encounter an individual fitting this description or with any suspicious activity.
13News Now will have more on this developing story.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs