Police send out alert following attack on Regent campus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An alert was sent out to students at Regent University on Tuesday morning, warning of a "malicious attack" on a student.

The message sent out reads as follows:

Campus police is advising all on-ampus [sic] students and staff to be on the lookout for a thin built white male, approximately 5'10-5'11, wearing a dark hoodie over his face. This suspect is wanted for a malicious attack on a student which occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. This subject was last seen at Foundation Hall between 5:30am - 6:00am. Please contact Regent campus police immediately at 757-226-2075 should you encounter an individual fitting this description or with any suspicious activity.

