Police: teen stabbed while attempting to rob drug dealer in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two teenagers are facing charges after an attempted robbery of a drug dealer turned into a stabbing.

The incident happened on February 13, in the area of the Belmont apartments in York County.

Investigators say the juvenile victim originally reported that he was stabbed after he met the suspect at to settle a dispute from the day before.

Later, it was determined that the 16 year-old male victim was stabbed by a 17 year-old female several times as he was assaulting another male, who he was trying to rob for marijuana.

The 17 year-old female is facing aggravated malicious wounding charges. The 16 year-old victim is facing attempted robbery charges.

