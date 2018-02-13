Police: Virginia officer arrested in sexual assault of minor

Richard Davidson (Photo: WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police say an officer in Virginia has been arrested in the sexual assault of a minor.

Richmond police say in a Monday statement that 47-year-old Richard L. Davidson Jr. is charged with taking indecent liberties by custodian. Police say he knew the victim but did not explain how.

Police say Davidson has been with the department since January 2011. He is now on leave without pay.

Police did not release further details. It is unclear if Davidson has a lawyer.



