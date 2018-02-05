Police warn of child porn video circulating on Facebook

(Carl Court/Getty Images) (Photo: Carl Court, WXIA)

Law enforcement agencies around the country are alerting residents to a child pornography video of a young girl and an adult male being circulated via Facebook mail.

Virginia Beach Police said it has received numerous calls about the graphic imagery. The video has been reported in other states as well.

According to authorities in Memphis, the video likely originated in Alabama. Law enforcement agencies there are aware of the video and are vigorously investigating the situation.

Virginia Beach Police emphasized that anyone who receives this video must not share the video with anyone. Sending it to others will not assist in finding the perpetrators, and is considered the possession and dissemination of child pornography, which is a Class 6 felony in Virginia.

Police in Marietta, Georgia, note that "sharing this image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so."

CLICK HERE | To notify Facebook of any sexually explicit video

Anyone who receives the video is advised to not share the video with anyone, to notify Facebook immediately, and after that, deleting the file from your Facebook account. Facebook will notify the proper authorities when an inappropriate video is reported.

Alabama law enforcement agencies are also conducting an ongoing criminal investigation.

"This video has been shared widely on social media," said Tony Garrett, executive director of Central Alabama Crimestoppers. "As this investigation proceeds, law enforcement issues a reminder to the public that possession, dissemination or sharing of this video is a criminal act.

"In addition to investigating the circumstances of the assault, investigators are working to determine how and by whom the video was shared," Garrett said.

