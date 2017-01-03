Woman arrested for robbing multiple banks while wearing disguises

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman after they say she robbed multiple banks while wearing disguises.

Investigators say 51 year-old Cheryl Exum robbed Union Bank located in the 5000th block of George Washington Memorial Highway around 1 p.m. on December 30th.

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

Exum allegedly approached the teller, passed a note implying that she had a gun and demanded money.

Detectives say after she got the money, she left the bank and drove away.

Exum was arrested the same day of the bank robbery, after investigators tracked her down at her home in Newport News.

According to Newport News police, Exum is also responsible for robbing two other banks.

On November 25th, police say she robbed 1st Advantage Credit Union in Newport News.

Investigators have also connected Exum to a Bayport Credit Union robbery that happened on October 7th.

She has been charged with robbery and use of firearm during the commission of a felony.