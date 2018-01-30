Poquoson man arrested on sexual battery charges

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say they have arrested a man on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

27-year-old Maurice Benjamin Martinez was arrested on the morning of January 25. Poquoson Police said the charges, which are felonies, stem from incidents that allegedly happened with juvenile victims between 2013 and 2018.

Martinez is currently being held without bond at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. Police said additional charges are possible.

