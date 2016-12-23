Portsmouth detectives searching for suspect in two cellphone store robberies

Surveillance photo shows suspect involved in the attempted robbery of the Metro PCS located at 810 High Street and the Boost Mobile located at 2036 Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth on Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are looking for a man they say was involved in two cellphone store robberies Friday in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police, the first robbery happened at 4:18 p.m. at the Metro PCS located at 810 High Street.

The suspect entered the store and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then tried to take money from the register by force, but was unsuccessful. Police say he fled the scene empty-handed.

The second robbery took place at 4:50 p.m. at the Boost Mobile located at 2036 Victory Boulevard.

The same suspect from the earlier attempted robbery entered the store and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, last seen wearing light colored jeans, a blue hoodie and a black jacket.

Detectives ask anyone with information about these robberies to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.