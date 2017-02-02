Portsmouth Food Lion shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

Portsmouth police said teenage boy and girl were shot outside Food Lion in the Williams Court I shopping center on Victory Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who allegedly shot two teenagers in the parking lot of a Portsmouth Food Lion last year has been indicted by a grand jury.

Kievon Whitehurst is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Whitehurst is the suspect in the shooting of a teenage girl and boy in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth on August 6, 2016. At the time, Whitehurst was only charged with reckless handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor. After signing a court summons, he was released from custody.

Thursday's grand jury indictment now means Whitehurst has a warrant out for his arrest. He is not in custody at this time.

#BREAKING: Kievon Whitehurst, suspect in Ptown Food Lion shooting, has been indicted by circuit court grand jury on gun charges.

