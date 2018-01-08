Portsmouth police investigate a shooting that injured a man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.

According to a tweet, a call came in at 10:23 p.m. about an incident that occurred at the 3700 block of George Washington Highway.

Officials found a man at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

