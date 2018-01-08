WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 76 closing alerts
Close

Portsmouth police investigate a shooting that injured a man

Staff , WVEC 11:08 PM. EST January 08, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.

According to a tweet, a call came in at 10:23 p.m. about an incident that occurred at the 3700 block of George Washington Highway.

Officials found a man at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories