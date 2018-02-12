Portsmouth police investigate after woman shot in the torso

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Monday night.

According to detectives, around 8:15 p.m. in the 10 block of Decatur Street a woman who shot in the torso.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the status of her injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information has been released at this time.

