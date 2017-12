Crime scene (Photo: AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on Wednesday.

According to officials, dispatch received the call for the 3400 George Washington Highway robbery around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and police have not released any further information at this time.

