Reward offered in theft of rifle from police officer's home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of a rifle stolen from the home of a North Carolina police officer.



Authorities tell local news outlets that a car break-in on Sept. 30 at the home of an undercover officer for the Wilmington Police Department resulted in the theft of department-issued equipment. Among the items listed as stolen were an M4 rifle and five M4 magazines containing 30 rounds each.



The report from the Leland Police Department also said a bulletproof vest, an infrared laser and two 15-round handgun magazines were also stolen.



The bureau is offering a $5,000 reward. In October, Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the case.

