Robbery attempt on elderly woman in Virginia Beach

The vehicle belonging to the suspect police say tried to snatch a purse from an elderly woman in Virginia Beach. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say someone tried to rob a Virginia Beach woman in her 80's.

Investigators believe the would-be robber followed the woman from the Lowe's on Holland Road to her home in the Timberlake neighborhood. Police say the victim was getting out of her car when the suspect -- described as a middle-aged woman -- came up and demanded the victim's purse.

There was a struggle, and the victim started honking her car horn.

The suspect fled in an older model, Lincoln, possibly tan, beige or gold.

If you can help to catch this woman call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.