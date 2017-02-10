Robbery suspect sighting puts school on lockdown

Ezau Ledezma (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A York County elementary school was placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon, after a robbery suspect was spotted in the area.

Ezau Ledezma, who is wanted a January 28 robbery on Colonial Parkway, was seen near Grafton Bethel Elementary just before 2 p.m. Friday.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Ledezma was not apprehended, and remains on the loose. If you know where Ledezma is, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

