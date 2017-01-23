Sailor to spend 11 years in prison for hiring someone to kill wife

Chadwick Stanley Ghesquiere (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A federal judge has sentenced the sailor accused of trying to hire someone to kill his wife to 11 years in prison.

38-year-old Chadwick Stanley Ghesquiere of Virginia Beach admitted to hiring a person -- who was an undercover federal special agent -- to murder his estranged wife.

Ghesquiere provided the undercover with $1,000 in cash, 80 Adderall pills, and a firearm to commit the murder. Ghesquiere also promised to pay the undercover $50,000 of his $100,000 life insurance policy for conducting the murder.

The court recommended he be moved to an Ohio prison in order to be closer to his parents. The judge also ordered mental health treatment while in prison.

Ghesquiere commented in court saying his actions don't reflect him and he is shocked about his choices. He also stated he let a lot of people down, including his son.

