Search continues for suspects in deadly December shooting

Newport News police on scene of double shooting in the 4600 block of Marshall Avenue in Newport News on Dec. 18, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects who shot two people late last year, killing one of them.

On the evening of December 18, 2016, two people were shot in the 4600 block of Marshall Avenue. One of the victims, 33-year-old Sean Tremayne Clinton, had a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the only description they have of the shooting suspects is that they were two black men, one dark skinned and the other light skinned. The light skinned black male was said to be in his late teens or early 20s wearing a blue camouflage jacket. The dark skinned black male was said to be approximately 18 years of age.

If you know anything about this past homicide or the individuals responsible, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Remember, Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous, are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

