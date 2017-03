(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a man who stole a credit card in York County.

The man was seen making purchases with the stolen card at the Walmart located on East Rochambeau Drive, where he bought more than $200 worth of items.

If you can identify the man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB TIP LINE 757 890-4999.

