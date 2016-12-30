Search on for suspects in Franklin Subway robbery

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- A search is on for two suspects who robbed a Subway restaurant Thursday night in Franklin.

Captain T. W. Whitt with Franklin Police said the robbery happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 1311 Armory Drive.

Officers responded and found that two suspects, armed with handguns, entered the store and assaulted two female employees, one of which was asked to open the safe.

The suspects fled the scene after obtaining an undetermined amount of money.

Police say the employees suffered injuries in the incident and were taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing blue gloves and a red hoodie, while the other was last seen wearing black gloves and a black hoodie. Both were carrying black handguns.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.