Search underway for car larceny suspects in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are working to track down the suspects responsible for several car larcenies in a James City County neighborhood.

We're told that on Sept. 8, James City County Police received several calls regarding larcenies from unlocked vehicles sometime during the overnight hours.

Video obtained from one home surveillance system shows one suspect at a home in Longhill Station.

Police encourage you to call Investigator Leslie Sten at (757) 603-6044 or e-mail Leslie.Sten@jamescitycountyva.gov if you have any information on these crimes.

