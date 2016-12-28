Search underway for suspect in Family Dollar robbery in Portsmouth

Surveillance photo shows suspect in robbery of the Family Dollar located at 4231 Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth on Dec. 27, 2016. (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A search is underway for a suspect involved in a Tuesday night robbery of a Family Dollar in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say officers were called around 9:25 p.m. to the store located at 4231 Greenwood Drive for a report of a robbery.

According to detectives, a man entered the business, implied he had a gun and demanded money from the clerks. The clerks complied and the suspect fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing navy blue coveralls, dark colored shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.