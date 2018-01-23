Second person charged in Norfolk preschool teacher homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach woman has been charged in connection with the murder of the preschool teacher who was fatally shot on New Year's Eve.

50-year-old Caroline Hendrix, an Oceanair Elementary School teacher, was shot and killed around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the 300 block of Virginian Drive.

Teniqu R. Cushman, of the 1300 block of Waterfront Drive, Virginia Beach, was charged Tuesday with one count of conspiracy to commit 2nd-degree murder.

She is the second person to be charged in this homicide.

On January 2, 2018, Edward A. Shaw from Utah, was charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As this is an ongoing investigation, detectives have not released any other details surrounding her arrest.

Cushman is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

