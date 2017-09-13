Second suspect charged with murder in connection to Norfolk homicide

Tiara Deanne Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after authorities connected her to a fatal shooting on E. Ocean Ave. (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police and U.S. Marshals connected a 22-year-old woman with a homicide that took place four months ago on E. Ocean Ave.

We're told Tiara Deanne Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rivera is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Richard Eyerman in the 1100 block of E. Ocean on May 21.

She was arrested in the 5700 block of Northampton Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

She's being held at the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

READ MORE: Man's killing marks Norfolk's fourth homicide in a week

Rivera is the second person to be connected to this case. Police arrested 22-year-old Jamal Branch in June after connecting him to the shooting.

Branch faces the same charges as Rivera.

© 2017 WVEC-TV