Separate late-night shootings in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Separate late-night shootings sent two people to the hospital in Norfolk.

The first one happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Melon Street. Dispatchers tell us officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to the hospital, where he's expected to be OK.

About 40 minutes later, someone called 911 after a man was shot on Alexander Street. Dispatchers say he has "possible life-threatening" injuries.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

