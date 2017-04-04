Separate late-night shootings in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Separate late-night shootings sent two people to the hospital in Norfolk.
The first one happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Melon Street. Dispatchers tell us officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics took him to the hospital, where he's expected to be OK.
About 40 minutes later, someone called 911 after a man was shot on Alexander Street. Dispatchers say he has "possible life-threatening" injuries.
If you have any information about either of these shootings, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs