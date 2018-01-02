WVEC
Sheriff: 17-year-old stabbed at Virginia rest stop

Associated Press , WVEC 5:41 PM. EST January 02, 2018

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A teenage boy was stabbed and wounded at a Virginia rest stop in what authorities say could be a road rage incident.
    
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to Radford Travel Center in Christiansburg on Monday afternoon. The 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke.
    
The teen was not identified. His condition has not been released.
    
Authorities are looking for a burgundy Honda CRV with Virginia "scenic" license plates, based on a witness statement. The sheriff's office says the car was driven by a woman, and the suspect is a male passenger.
    
No further details have been released.

