Sheriff: 17-year-old stabbed at Virginia rest stop

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A teenage boy was stabbed and wounded at a Virginia rest stop in what authorities say could be a road rage incident.



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to Radford Travel Center in Christiansburg on Monday afternoon. The 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke.



The teen was not identified. His condition has not been released.



Authorities are looking for a burgundy Honda CRV with Virginia "scenic" license plates, based on a witness statement. The sheriff's office says the car was driven by a woman, and the suspect is a male passenger.



No further details have been released.

