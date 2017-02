(Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Gun violence has claimed the life of a man in Portsmouth.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim just after midnight on Portsmouth Boulevard, not far from Deep Creek Boulevard and the Truxtun Historic District.

Medics took the man to the hospital, where he died.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

