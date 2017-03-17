Stolen car leads police on chase in Chesapeake

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va .(WVEC) -- Four suspects are in custody after police chased a suspected stolen vehicle through Chesapeake on Friday afternoon.

The incident began shortly after noon, when Chesapeake Police attempted to stop a Pontiac for a traffic violation at Atlantic Avenue and Providence Road. The vehicle refused to stop and traveled southbound onto Battlefield Boulevard. Dispatch alerted officers the vehicle had been reported stolen in Norfolk.

At the intersection of Robert Hall Boulevard and North Battlefield, the Pontiac struck a second vehicle, and continued without stopping. The driver in the second vehicle was not hurt.

The suspect vehicle continued driving down Battlefield when it struck a third vehicle in the 700 block of North Battlefield Boulevard. This driver was also uninjured.

At this point the Pontiac turned around and started heading toward Military Highway. The chase finally ended at Military Highway and Campostella Road, when four people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

All four suspects were apprehended a short time later. Police say some of the occupants appear to be juveniles.

Charges are pending.

