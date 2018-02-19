Student arrested after allegedly making social media threat against Va. Beach Middle School

Virginia Beach Middle School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- According to a statement from the principal of Virginia Beach Middle School, a student faces charges after allegedly making a social media threat against the school on Monday.

The message was sent to parents of students who attend Virginia Beach Middle School Monday evening.

Here is the statement from Virginia Beach Middle School Principal Dr. Sandi Brown:

Good evening, parents. This is Dr. Brown, principal of Virginia Beach Middle School. Late this afternoon, after students had gone home for the day, school administration and our School Resource Officer were made aware of a post on social media referencing violence against our school. The student who made the post was immediately identified and was charged by police. In addition, appropriate disciplinary action was taken here at school. In light of recent events, we must be even more vigilant when talking to our young people about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat - even as a joke - face very real consequences. I ask that you take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role in keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. I would like to thank the person who came forward this afternoon and the police who took immediate action. Finally, thank you for your continued support of Virginia Beach Middle School.

No other details are available at this time, including what charges the student faces.

13News Now is working to learn more information from police.

