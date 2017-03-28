Suffolk man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 50-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges relating to owning around 50,000 images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit content.
Investigators learned that a computer user at Jamie Lee Sorrentino's home was distributing images of child pornography via peer-to-peer file sharing technology.
Police executed a search warrant at Sorrentino's home in June 2016 and seized a number of electronic media items.
A forensic specialist found tens of thousands of images and videos of child erotica after examination.
That same day, Sorrentino confessed that he was responsible for that content.
He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. His sentencing is set for Sept. 12.
