Suffolk man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

(Photo: KVUE)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 50-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges relating to owning around 50,000 images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit content.

Investigators learned that a computer user at Jamie Lee Sorrentino's home was distributing images of child pornography via peer-to-peer file sharing technology.

Police executed a search warrant at Sorrentino's home in June 2016 and seized a number of electronic media items.

A forensic specialist found tens of thousands of images and videos of child erotica after examination.

That same day, Sorrentino confessed that he was responsible for that content.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. His sentencing is set for Sept. 12.

© 2017 WVEC-TV