Suffolk Police Department, ODU working to improve policing in community

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Suffolk Police Department is continuing their work improving quality of policing and police patrols in the city.

The department has teamed up with the Old Dominion Research Foundation for the project.

Researchers from ODU's Social Science Research Center will once again be calling Suffolk residents who participated in a phone survey about neighborhood quality as well as perceptions of crime and the police.

"lf you receive a telephone call, we hope you will participate in this important study," the Suffolk Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

