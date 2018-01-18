Suffolk police search for two armed 7-Eleven robbery suspects

(Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Police are searching for two black men who robbed a convenience early Thursday morning.

At 2:20 a.m., the 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint. Police say the two suspects entered the store armed with handguns.

Before the suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, one fired several shots while exiting the building.

No one was injured during the incident.

(Photo: Suffolk Police)

Police say the first suspect is 5'10" to 6' tall, slim build, and he was last seen wearing a hoodie and mask. The second suspect also has a slim build and is about 5'8 to 5'10" tall.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

