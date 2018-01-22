Suffolk police search for two armed robbery suspects

(Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk police are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

On Sunday around 8:40 p.m. the Corner Mart Store located in the 800 block of West Constance Road was robbed.

Two suspects entered the business, brandished firearms and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as both between 5'7 to 5'9" tall. The first suspect was a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark washed jeans and dirty white shoes. The second suspect was a black man wearing a hooded blue sweatshirt, blue pants and white shoes.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

