Suffolk police searching for assault suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who assaulted a woman in Suffolk last week.

Police say it happened around 10:30 on the night of Friday, August 18. An adult woman was walking in the area of Greenfield Crescent and Carolina Road when the man assaulted her. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The attacker is described as a dark-skinned black male believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s. He's approximately 5'7" and was last seen wearing black shorts and an orange hoodie.

If you can identify the suspect or know of his whereabouts, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

