Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a suspect has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in North Carolina.



Asheville police said in a news release that officers found 39-year-old Justin Paul Digiacomo on Sunday with a wound to the upper torso.



Authorities told local media outlets that 53-year-old Cecil Thorpe was taken into custody on Sunday after warrants had been taken out charging him with second-degree murder.



Thorpe is jailed on a $500,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.



