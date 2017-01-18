Suspect sought in Newport News Metro PCS robbery

Suspect wanted in Jan. 17, 2017 robbery of Newport News Metro PCS. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A search is underway for a man caught on surveillance video stealing from a Metro PCS store in Newport News.

The robbery happened Jan. 17, just after 10 a.m., at the store located at 5101-B Jefferson Avenue. Police say the clerk had just opened the store when an unknown man entered the building, implied he had a firearm and forced the clerk to the register, taking cash.

The suspect then ordered the clerk into a bathroom and took cell phones, and store deposits. During the robbery, the clerk fled the business and called police.

The man fled the scene on foot, heading southbound, with thousands of dollars of store merchandise and cash.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about six feet tall and having a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)