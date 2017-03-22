Suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Yorktown Wells Fargo Bank

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who passed a note to a Wells Fargo Bank teller demanding money, then took the note back.

The attempted robbery happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 110 Otis Street in Yorktown.

After passing the note, then taking it back, the suspect allegedly drove away in an older model gold Nissan Maxima or Altima.

If you can identify this person please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB TIP LINE at 757-890-4999.

