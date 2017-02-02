Suspect wanted in Chesapeake convenience store theft

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing from a convenience store in Chesapeake.
The robbery happened at a store located in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on January 19. Police say when the cash register opened the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
