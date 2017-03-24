Suspect who led police on high speed chase on I-64 identified

Brandon R. Robinson (Photo: Virginia State Police)

NEW KENT, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the suspect who led officers on a high speed chase that ended with the vehicle crashing into a building in New Kent County on St. Patrick's Day.

State Police say on that morning, a state trooper saw a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro driving on Interstate 64 West at a high rate of speed, with moving radar clocking it in excess of 122 mph.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car continued speeding down the road, getting off at Route 30 westbound. Coming off the exit, the car continued down Route 30 and turned onto a side road, at which point the vehicle struck a pole and a ditch.

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

The driver exited the car as it was still moving and fled on foot. The car finally came to a stop after striking a house in the 5000 block of Barham Road. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Police have now issued warrants for 28-year-old Brandon R. Robinson of Newport News. If you have any information on Robinson's whereabouts, you are asked to call Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800.

© 2017 WVEC-TV