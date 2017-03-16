Suspects identified in deadly Chesapeake home invasion

Deonte Harris (left) and Ahkey Riddick (right) (Photo: Chesapeake Police Dept)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say three men tried breaking into a home in Chesapeake last month and were confronted by an armed occupant. One of the suspects was shot dead, and now police are looking for the other two men.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Gaston Drive on the night of February 15. Police say 18-year-old Lashorn Evans, 23-year-old Deonte Harris, and 23-year-old Ahkey Riddick tried robbering several people at the residence. Evans and a person inside the home were both armed, and shots were fired between them.

Evans and one of the people inside the home were shot, with Evans dying at the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital to be treated. Police say that person has not been charged.

Police are now looking for Evans' two accomplices, Deonte Harris and Ahkey Riddick. They are each charged with armed burglary, use of a firearm in commission of armed burglary, attempted armed robbery, use of a firearm in attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit attempted armed robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in aggravated malicious wounding. Riddick is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV